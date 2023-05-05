Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

NYSE:ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

