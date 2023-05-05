CRA International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,575. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $128.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $678.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CRA International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 53.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

