Craig Hallum Boosts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $30.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

COCO stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.14. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

