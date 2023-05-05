Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $380.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CACC opened at $438.46 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $632.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.11.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

