Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $151.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 409.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

