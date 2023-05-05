Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.31). Approximately 291,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 695,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Creo Medical Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

