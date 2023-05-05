Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 6.7 %

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

