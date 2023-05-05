Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.