Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $221.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.97. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

