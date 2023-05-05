Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,036,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

