Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $303.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

