Crewe Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,472 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CME opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.