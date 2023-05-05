Crewe Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $235.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

