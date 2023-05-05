Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

CRTO stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after buying an additional 178,275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 101,040 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

