Critical Contrast: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45% LM Funding America -1,685.36% -66.15% -64.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.67%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $122.22 million 2.55 -$57.33 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $5.36 million 1.84 -$29.24 million ($2.23) -0.34

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Risk & Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats LM Funding America on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

