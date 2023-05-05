Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.07

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Crown Capital Partners

In other Crown Capital Partners news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 4,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,825.00. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Further Reading

