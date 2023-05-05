Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

CCI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

