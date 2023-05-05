Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of C$11.66 million for the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

