CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

CSP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.21.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $98,603 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

