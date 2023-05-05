Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 557.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Curis Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 227,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

