Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 557.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.
Curis Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 227,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
