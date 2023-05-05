Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 10.7 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

