Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 10.7 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

