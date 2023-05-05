CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

