CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.84.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CVS traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $70.68. 10,643,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.