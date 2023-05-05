Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,412. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.