Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,412. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.