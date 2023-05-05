D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

DHI stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.