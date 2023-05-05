DA Davidson Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of PACW opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 132,024 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $711,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 477.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 602,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 498,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

