Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 61,641 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.