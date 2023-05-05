Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNP opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.