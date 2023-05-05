Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.