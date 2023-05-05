Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 157,576 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 581.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,576 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.