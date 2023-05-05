Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,424 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.