Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.37

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €52.37 ($57.55) and traded as high as €60.18 ($66.13). Danone shares last traded at €60.08 ($66.02), with a volume of 1,654,568 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

