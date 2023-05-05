Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Increased to $45.60 by Analysts at HSBC

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

