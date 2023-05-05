Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $466.54.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $478.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.19. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $492.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

