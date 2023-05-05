DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Trading Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$849,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

