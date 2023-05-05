DeFiChain Market Cap Reaches $325.24 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $325.24 million and $4.57 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,014,263,512 coins and its circulating supply is 696,626,001 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

