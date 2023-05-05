Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

