Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

