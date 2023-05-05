Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Denbury Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE DEN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury
In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
