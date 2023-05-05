Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Denbury Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DEN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 173,578 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

