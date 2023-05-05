DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

XRAY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

