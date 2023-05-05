Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

