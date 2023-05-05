Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

