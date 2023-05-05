Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

