Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $815,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,360,000 after buying an additional 536,658 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 272,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 989,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 158,560 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

