Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,569.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,582.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,733.19.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

