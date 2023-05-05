Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,194 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.78 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

