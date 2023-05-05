Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price to $27.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.55.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,427,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.