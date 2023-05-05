DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHT. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE DHT opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.92%. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DHT by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DHT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 173,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 20,408.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

