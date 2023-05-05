Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.36. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,723 shares trading hands.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It also manages construction of a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

