Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 154,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.